No more visits at long-term care

More than three hours away, in Grand Bank, on Newfoundland’s Burin Peninsula, the Hiscock family was going through its own turmoil.

Every day, twice a day, Maureen Greeley’s father Stephen Hiscock would drive down the same three kilometres of road to visit the love of his life, Lily Hiscock, his wife of 53 years. He would feed her, speak to her, comfort her.

In September 2018, the couple got in a serious accident while heading to St. John’s. Damage from the crash resulted in Lily — once active and vibrant — being admitted to a long-term care facility near her home.

“My dad was a big source of comfort for her. Myself and the nursing staff there, we tried to wrap our brains around things to comfort her and at times we’d joke if we put a cardboard cutout of Dad and put it in the room,” said Greeley, one of Lily and Stephen’s four daughters.

“He was just heartbroken when I called him to tell him he couldn’t visit her anymore.”

On March 24, the Newfoundland and Labrador government implemented a ban on all visitors to long-term care homes. The move came as the province recorded 35 cases of novel coronavirus, and there were fears over what would transpire if the virus entered a seniors’ home.

Newfoundland and Labrador is one of the few provinces that escaped mass casualties in long-term care facilities as a result of COVID-19. Officials have said that following the rules has not only kept the virus out of these institutions, but has saved lives.

Lily and Stephen Hiscock of Grand Bank were married for 53 years. (Submitted by Maureen Greeley)

Lily Hiscock wasn’t well enough for window visits, because it would upset her more to see her husband at a distance, Greeley said.

But during Facetime calls, she mouthed to her husband that she loved him.

On April 1, Lily’s health took a turn for the worst and she ended up in palliative care. At that point, two people were allowed to visit — but not at the same time.

“I had to be physically out of the building before my father [was] allowed to come in,” Greeley said. “So we’re both there, we’re both exposing the staff to us, we’re both exposing mom to us but we can’t be together.”

For a brief period, her condition improved and Lily was moved out of palliative care. It was a bittersweet moment — her health had improved, but visits had to stop.

It was short-lived. She ended up back in palliative care, with only two people allowed in at one time.

On May 7, Greeley and her sister had visited their mom. Due to the two-person per-day rule, her father, once joined at the hip with his beloved wife, was not allowed to come in.

That was the day Lily died.

“He was involved through the phone. How horrible is that?” Greeley said.