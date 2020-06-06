Your high school graduation is perhaps the first big milestone of your life.

It’s a rite of passage, when you transition from childhood to “the real world.”



It’s also the last chance to take pictures with your friends and celebrate together before you go off to college and university.

But this year, for thousands of students across B.C. and the world, that special time won’t go according to plan due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the restrictions put in place to stop the spread of the illness.

Classes were moved online in March to prevent the spread of virus, and have only just resumed part-time in B.C. for the last few weeks of the school year. Physical distancing means no hugging your classmates, while a ban on gatherings of more than 50 people will remain in place for the rest of the summer, B.C.’s provincial health officer says.

Many schools have resorted to holding virtual graduation ceremonies, or physically distant ones, where a small number of students cross the stage at a time.

Zainab Osman’s school is one of those. It stings.

“I really wanted to be on the same stage as all my friends and have that moment,” said the graduate of L.A. Matheson Secondary in Surrey.

“I kind of was looking forward to it. So it’s a little disappointing.”

Ella Reedman bought her prom dress — a sparkly garment with flowers and a long train — in October. Since then it’s been tucked away in her closet, waiting to be worn.

But other than dressing up to take photos with her friends, there won’t be a traditional prom to wear it to.

“I hear my older friends talk about [their prom] and my parents talk about theirs. It’s just sort of always been like a given … so, it’s definitely super weird to have it sort of like ripped out of your hands,” said Ella, a Chilliwack Secondary School graduate.

“It’s kind of like the finish line of high school.”