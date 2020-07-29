Glen Assoun was innocent of murder, but he was having a hard time proving it.

With his long, dark hair and big, bushy beard, he paced in front of the jury in a Nova Scotia courtroom in August 1999, trying to convince them he didn’t rape the woman he was cross-examining. If he could show he was innocent of that crime, perhaps he could convince the jury he also hadn't murdered his wife.

Assoun, 43, was defending himself because he'd fired his court-appointed lawyer. He had a Grade 6 education.

He questioned the Crown witness, whom we’ll call Roberta (CBC isn't publishing her real name as she was the victim of a sexual assault). She had testified she was selling sex in Dartmouth on a cold, snowy night in March 1997 when a man picked her up and ended up torturing and raping her.

She told the court Glen Assoun was the man who raped her, and that during the encounter, he had boasted that he’d killed his common-law wife, Brenda Way.

“You also stated that the individual had a pair of sandals on, is that correct?” Assoun asked her on the stand.

Two sheriffs grabbed Assoun, clamped a hand over his mouth and dragged him past the jury and out of the courtroom.

“Yes,” Roberta answered.

“Sandals on. In the wintertime."

“Yes."

“Well, what would you say if I told you in March 1997, I did not live in Nova Scotia?”

The Crown objected.

Assoun had been living in and around Maple Ridge, B.C., when the woman was attacked — police have proof of this. But he hadn’t entered this proof as evidence, and therefore, as a lawyer, couldn't bring it up in a question.

Indeed, during the course of the trial, Assoun was interrupted hundreds of times by the Crown or the judge on such technical matters.

The judge sustained this objection.

“Leave the jury with the thought that the person wasn’t a very reliable witness,” Judge Suzanne Hood told Assoun. “That’s the objective of cross-examination. Not to get the witness to break down and say, ‘I’m lying.’ Maybe before I retire it will happen, but I haven’t seen it yet.”

“Well, I hope to get to the bottom of this before you retire, with all due respect,” said Assoun.

“I hope this trial will end before I retire,” she said with a chuckle.

Laughter spread through the courtroom. They adjourned. Assoun spent the night back in his cell.

The audio of the next day sounds like a 1940s radio drama. Assoun began by speaking directly to the jury. “Back in June, I told the court that I’m wrongfully imprisoned—”

“Nope,” the judge said loudly. “Mr. Assoun, you are not to address the jury.”

“There’s too much being hid from you that you—”

“No, you are not!” the judge shouted, turning to the sheriffs. “He needs to be taken out of the court.” Two sheriffs grabbed Assoun, clamped a hand over his mouth and dragged him past the jury and out of the courtroom.

“We will adjourn until Mr. Assoun is back in the courtroom,” the judge said quietly. “Sorry about that.”

LISTEN | In this episode of the podcast Dead Wrong, Glen Assoun defends himself in court:

A month later, in September 1999, Crown prosecutor Dan MacRury addressed the jury in a comfortable, confident tone, recapping what he had entered into evidence. Nine times, he rhetorically asked the jury if the case against Assoun was “coincidence or misfortune.”

He asked them to convict Assoun.

Assoun started his closing argument by recalling the moment he learned he was wanted for murder, and how he went directly to the B.C. police to turn himself in.

Again, the judge interceded. “Mr. Assoun, I’m sorry — it is not normal to interrupt somebody’s closing, but you’re giving evidence.”

Assoun looked at his notes. He’d scratched out everything he couldn’t say and struggled to find what he could.

“I am innocent. I’m not claiming to be no angel, because I’m not. I’ve made mistakes in my life, plenty of them. By God, I’m not no murderer,” he said to the jury. “My life is in each and every one of your hands. I ask you, please, please, make the right decision. I’m asking you please.”

Three days later, the jury convicted Assoun of second-degree murder. The judge asked him when he could schedule his sentencing hearing. Assoun spoke, but didn't answer that question.

“Well, I do wish to say it’s official that I’m wrongfully imprisoned right now,” he said. "The jury made a mistake."

Assoun went to prison, but that's not where the story ends. The CBC podcast Dead Wrong explores how an independent investigation using court and police records, legal documents and interviews revealed that his conviction rested largely on police bungling and cover-up, and may have allowed a serial murderer to kill again.

It certainly would not be the last time the world heard from Glen Assoun.