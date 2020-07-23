This story is a part of a documentary series produced in collaboration with NBC News by The Outlaw Ocean Project , a non-profit journalism organization based in Washington, D.C., that focuses on human rights, labour and environmental crimes at sea.

For years, no one knew why dozens of battered wooden "ghost boats" were routinely washing ashore along the coast of Japan, often with the bodies of starved North Korean fishermen reduced to skeletons.

An investigation by the journalism organization The Outlaw Ocean Project based on satellite data collected over the last two years has revealed, however, what marine researchers now say is the most likely explanation: China is sending an armada of industrial boats to illegally fish in North Korean waters, displacing smaller North Korean boats, forcing them farther out to rougher seas, and spearheading a decline in once-abundant squid stocks of more than 70 per cent.

The Chinese vessels — close to 800 last year — appear to be in violation of UN sanctions that forbid foreign fishing in North Korean waters in the Sea of Japan, also known as the East Sea. The sanctions, imposed in 2017 in response to the country's nuclear tests, were intended to punish North Korea by not allowing it to sell fishing rights in exchange for valuable foreign currency. (Canada is one of the countries helping to enforce those sanctions.)

An overturned North Korean fishing boat washed up on the coast of Japan. North Korean fishermen seem to be venturing out into more dangerous waters as they get displaced by large Chinese trawlers fishing for squid in North Korean waters. (South Korea Fisheries Agency/The Outlaw Ocean Project)

An overturned North Korean fishing boat washed up on the coast of Japan. North Korean fishermen seem to be venturing out into more dangerous waters as they get displaced by large Chinese trawlers fishing for squid in North Korean waters. (South Korea Fisheries Agency/The Outlaw Ocean Project)

The number of ships newly revealed in the investigation comprises roughly a third the size of the entire Chinese distant-water fishing fleet. The public and commercial satellite data was analyzed by Outlaw Ocean, Global Fishing Watch and researchers and academics from the U.S., South Korea and Japan. It was also peer-reviewed and published in the academic journal Science Advances.

"This is the largest known case of illegal fishing perpetrated by a single industrial fleet operating in another nation's waters," said Jaeyoon Park, a data scientist from Global Fishing Watch, which tracks commercial fishing vessels around the world.

Under UN sanctions imposed in 2017, North Korea is not allowed to sell foreign fishing rights in its national waters. Canada is one of the countries helping enforce those sanctions.

Under UN sanctions imposed in 2017, North Korea is not allowed to sell foreign fishing rights in its national waters. Canada is one of the countries helping enforce those sanctions.

Presented with the findings, the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that, "China has consistently and conscientiously enforced the resolutions of the Security Council relating to North Korea." The ministry said China has "consistently punished" illegal fishing.

It is unclear whether the North Korean government has authorized the Chinese ships. However, when South Korean Coast Guard authorities have boarded and inspected some of the ships as they traversed South Korean waters on their way to North Korean fishing grounds, the Chinese captains have presented fishing permits signed by North Korean authorities.

A Chinese squid trawler flying a South Korean flag spotted as The Outlaw Ocean Project and Global Fishing Watch staked out the waters between South and North Korea in the Sea of Japan, also known as the East Sea, last year. (South Korea Fisheries Agency/The Outlaw Ocean Project)