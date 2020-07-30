Trudeau testifies at committee hearing into WE Charity contract Prime Minister Justin Trudeau takes MPs' questions about controversial contract for WE Charity to run the government's $900-million student service grant program.

Welcome to live coverage of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's testimony before MPs on the Commons finance committee today. Watch CBC News special coverage, hosted by Rosemary Barton with Vassy Kapelos and David Cochrane, in the video player, and follow live blog coverage from Janyce McGregor and Eric Grenier. Our coverage begins at 2:30 p.m. ET, with Trudeau appearing at 3 p.m. ET.