Picture yourself walking through the downtown core of a city on a hot day in July. Heat radiates up from the asphalt. Rows of tall buildings stop the breeze from reaching you. There are no trees in sight — only blocks of concrete, steel and sweltering heat.



Extreme heat caused by climate change is already killing Canadians, and it’s going to get worse. The warming planet means heat waves will be more intense and more frequent than before.

That heat will be magnified in cities. The fact is, Canadians on the front lines of climate change don’t just live in the North, on the coasts and on the Prairies; they also live in downtown apartments or highrises in the suburbs.

