VANCOUVER
Downtown Eastside
Burnaby
New Westminster
Kingsway Corridor
1950
1975
2000
2025
2050
2075
2100
20
40
60
80
100
Hot days above 30 C in Vancouver
Hot days above 30 C in Toronto
Hot days above 30 C in Montreal
Rural
Park
City core
Park
+4 C
+4 C
City core
+2 C
+2 C
SWELTERING
CITIES
Why extreme heat is killing Canadians in major cities and how climate change will make things worse
By Jaela Bernstien
July 13, 2022
Illustration: Charlie Debons/Radio-Canada; Design: Andrew McManus/CBC
“We don’t really have any time to waste.”
Jeff Brook