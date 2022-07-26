CBC News

What’s it like to live with heat?
Meet Canadians enduring extreme heat in cities, and the changemakers pushing for solutions
By Jaela Bernstien
July 26, 2022
Photo: Evan Mitsui/CBC; Design: Andrew McManus/CBC

The block of 50-year-old apartment towers in North York, Ont., where Sharon Lam grew up is showing its age. Paint is peeling off the sides of the buildings and the balconies are rusted.

“When I think of these buildings, I am actually very anxious,” she said.

The sun beats down on Lam’s face as she stands in a treeless, tidily mowed park and looks up at the block of 12-storey concrete towers surrounding it.

“When these buildings can no longer hold up, what will happen to these families? With climate change and more frequent and intense extreme heat events, how [will] families continue to endure?”

Sharon Lam, a project manager with the Toronto and Region Conservation Authority, pauses on a stroll around the block in North York where she grew up.
Sharon Lam, a project manager with the Toronto and Region Conservation Authority, pauses on a stroll around the block in North York where she grew up. (Evan Mitsui/CBC)

Lam is one of the people on the front lines of urban heat in Canada. As a project manager on the ecosystem and climate science team at the Toronto and Region Conservation Authority, she’s working to help communities better adapt to the impacts of climate change — such as increasingly severe heat waves — in the Toronto area. 

Part of her work involves an initiative called the Sustainable Neighbourhood Action Program (SNAP), which partners with residents to help them adapt through projects such as retrofitting buildings, protecting against flooding and planting trees.

She brings first-hand knowledge to her work that comes from growing up in an apartment that wasn’t designed to withstand the heat.

Surfaces that contribute to making cities feel warmer, such as asphalt and dark buildings, crowd Toronto’s skyline, seen here from a parkade rooftop in Kensington Market on June 13, 2022.
Surfaces that contribute to making cities feel warmer, such as asphalt and dark buildings, crowd Toronto’s skyline, seen here from a parkade rooftop in Kensington Market on June 13, 2022. (Evan Mitsui/CBC)

While Lam has fond memories of her childhood in North York — playing outside in the evenings, tossing a frisbee with her brother or kicking around a ball while families barbecued — she also remembers how hot it would get in her family’s apartment on summer nights, even with all the windows open.

Sometimes, Lam says, it would be too hot to sleep in their bedrooms. 

Her mom would lay out blankets and sleeping bags in the living room, where they had a window-mounted air conditioning unit. The whole family, including the three children — Lam, her older sister and younger brother — would spend the night there.

“It would be fun,” Lam said, remembering how sometimes she would stay up late talking with her brother. “It wasn’t, like, anything out of the ordinary, and it was just something that we would do.”

A childhood photo of Lam on a tricycle.
A childhood photo of Lam with her brother.
Childhood photos show Lam on a tricycle, left, and with her brother. She says growing up in a low-income household helped motivate her to build more resilient communities. (Submitted by Sharon Lam)

But on a recent visit to her old neighbourhood with CBC News, Lam said she worries about how the increasing intensity and frequency of heat waves will affect her parents — who still live there — and the families in similar circumstances.

The building is older now, and the heat is getting worse.

According to HealthyDesign.City, a program out of the Dalla Lana School of Public Health that analyzes the health of Canadian cities, Lam’s childhood apartment is located in a heat island — which means it’s likely to be warmer than other parts of the city.

Lam says she has heard stories of people sleeping on their balconies during heat waves, because it was too hot inside their apartments.

“It feels like people’s humanity is at stake. People shouldn’t have to live this way to keep cool in their homes,” Lam said.

Toronto’s aging concrete apartment towers, built mostly between the 1950s and ’70s, are an example of how much of the older, affordable rental stock in Canada’s major cities is ill-equipped to protect tenants against extreme heat.

A dog pokes its head out of a window in an apartment tower in northwest Toronto on June 14, 2022.
A dog pokes its head out of a window in an apartment tower in northwest Toronto on June 14, 2022. (Evan Mitsui/CBC)

A 2019 report by the City of Toronto acknowledges that “apartment towers, where one in three low-income families live, are disproportionately vulnerable to extreme heat and power shortages.”

It goes on to say that “the overlap of climate risks and vulnerability in Toronto’s aging highrise rental apartment towers represents the single most pressing, urgent priority for the city’s resilience.”

While the city has a Tower Renewal Program, which helps landlords identify opportunities to make buildings more comfortable and offers financing options, it’s work that takes time.

But the effects of climate change will not wait. Extreme heat is getting worse, and the tenants who must endure it are already facing the consequences.

A woman living in an apartment tower in Etobicoke, Ont., opens her window to try and cool off on a warm afternoon in June 2022. CBC has agreed to protect the woman’s identity. (Evan Mitsui/CBC)
A woman living in an apartment tower in Etobicoke, Ont., opens her window to try and cool off on a warm afternoon in June 2022. CBC has agreed to protect the woman’s identity.

LIVING IN A FURNACE

On a sunny day in June in Toronto, residents inside a 23-storey highrise on Kipling Avenue, say even if the temperature outside is comfortable, they’re often roasting in their apartments.

Two women, who CBC agreed to not name over fears that speaking out could draw repercussions from building management, said their apartments get sweltering hot in the summer.

Both women have lived in the building for years and pay below-market rent. They say they can’t find anywhere else affordable to live in Toronto.

“In the night [it’s] very, very hot,” one woman said, adding that sometimes it’s difficult to sleep.

She said the building retains the heat, and even when she opens all the windows and the balcony door, there is not enough air circulation to cool her apartment.

“When my grandkids come [visit], they are screaming, ‘It’s hot!’ They remove all their clothes,” she said. 

On the day CBC News visited her apartment, the city reached a high of 24 C. The thermometer in her apartment read about 28 C at 1 p.m.

A thermometer shows the temperature — about 28 C — inside an old apartment building on Kipling Avenue in Toronto on June 14, 2022.
A thermometer shows the temperature — about 28 C — inside an old apartment building on Kipling Avenue in Toronto on June 14, 2022. (Evan Mitsui/CBC)

While she used to have window-mounted air conditioning units, she said she removed them a few years ago after receiving a notice from building management.

Many landlords of highrise buildings in the city issued warnings to tenants about the risks of being held liable after a toddler was killed in 2019 by a falling air conditioning unit in Toronto.

Though city bylaws do not ban window-mounted air conditioning units in apartment buildings, landlords are responsible for ensuring air conditioning units are safely installed. Recently, some building owners in Toronto have tried to evict tenants for using air conditioning.

“I don’t want trouble. I had to remove my ACs,” the Toronto tenant told CBC. 

She said she has considered buying a portable floor unit, but with prices ranging from $400 to $800, it’s too expensive for her.

The CN Tower is seen in the distance from an Etobicoke apartment window on June 14, 2022.
The CN Tower is seen in the distance from an apartment window in the Toronto neighbourhood of Etobicoke on June 14, 2022. (Evan Mitsui/CBC)

Lately, the tenant said she has started visiting the mall to escape the heat.

“I go to any store to buy something … for a longer period than I need to, just to cool off,” she said. 

Her neighbour, who lives in the same building, said not only does the building get hot, but she finds the air quality makes it difficult to breathe.

“I have to run outside just to get some fresh air, because I can’t stay in the house,” she said.

“We’re melting.”

Summer Leigh, a Toronto photographer, says the temperature in her apartment often rises above 30 C. (Evan Mitsui/CBC)
Summer Leigh, a Toronto photographer, says the temperature in her apartment often rises above 30 C.

TRAPPED IN HEAT

It’s not just those in aging highrises who are suffering. 

In Toronto’s city centre, Summer Leigh says her apartment in a three-and-a-half-storey building is typically several degrees above the outdoor temperature on hot days.

“I used to actually really enjoy the heat in the summertime. I mean, my name is Summer,” she said. “But now I feel like I’m trapped by it.”

When she first moved into her apartment 11 years ago as a student, Leigh said she fell in love with the heritage building, which was built in the early 1900s.

But the heat has gotten worse since then, and she said it’s making living there increasingly unbearable. Leigh said she has felt the effects of heat exhaustion more than once.

She said the hottest temperature she has ever recorded in her apartment was 32.7 C. 

“It just feels very much that we’re at the mercy of the elements,” she said.

Leigh tends to potted vegetables on her fire escape on June 13, 2022.Leigh tends to potted vegetables on her fire escape on June 13, 2022.
Leigh tends to potted vegetables on her fire escape on June 13, 2022. (Evan Mitsui/CBC)

The three-bedroom apartment that Leigh shares with her partner and her cat is on the top floor, making it more exposed to the heat. But Leigh says what makes it worse is the flat black roof directly above her ceiling.

“On really hot days … you’ll feel the heat just blasting down,” she said.

According to mapping by HealthyDesign.City, her apartment is in a heat island — an urban area with higher temperatures, often due to features like many paved surfaces, large buildings and a lack of trees and vegetation.

Leigh said that if she was able to run a standard window air conditioning unit on full blast, it would help cool things down.

But that’s difficult, because her apartment unit is serviced by just 15 amps. The minimum feeder for a dwelling in Ontario is typically 60 amps, according to the Electrical Safety Authority. 

Leigh said her fridge uses nine amps when its compressor kicks in. When a heat wave hits, Leigh said if she wants to run her AC on full blast, she has to unplug her fridge to avoid blowing a fuse.

Leigh says she runs a small air conditioning unit on energy-saver mode to remove some humidity from her apartment without overloading her building’s old electrical system.
Leigh says she runs a small air conditioning unit on energy-saver mode to remove some humidity from her apartment without overloading her building’s old electrical system. (Evan Mitsui/CBC)

To cope on hot days, Leigh and her partner leave all the windows open and use fans. If it gets really hot, they run a small air conditioning unit on energy saver mode, which allows her to keep her fridge plugged in. But it isn’t powerful enough to cool her entire apartment.

“Basically, if it’s 29 degrees outside, it will suck a lot of the humidity out of [the living room], which helps, but it will still be 28 or 29 degrees in here on the thermometer,” she said.

“We really end up kind of like a campfire, huddling around the air conditioner.”

Leigh said her landlord has only updated the electrical systems in the building’s apartments as they become empty. She pays $1,560 monthly; a renovated unit of the same size costs at least $900 more. 

She says longstanding tenants like her who still have affordable rents are left to swelter in the heat. 

“I know the city is trying to move towards making newer buildings more efficient and carbon neutral, which is great,” Leigh said.

“But there are so many people in existing buildings who don’t want their buildings being torn down, but want these buildings retrofitted, which is very doable.” 

Even just painting the roof white, she said, might help shield her apartment from some of the heat.

Toronto architect Graeme Stewart, pictured on June 13, 2022, stands in front of his latest project — a climate-resilient retrofit of a senior’s complex in the Toronto neighbourhood of Oakwood Village. (Evan Mitsui/CBC)
Toronto architect Graeme Stewart, pictured on June 13, 2022, stands in front of his latest project — a climate-resilient retrofit of a senior’s complex in the Toronto neighbourhood of Oakwood Village.

RETROFITTING FOR RESILIENCE

Architect Graeme Stewart is on a mission to adapt old, affordable housing to be more resilient to climate change.

Stewart, principal at ERA Architects, created the Tower Renewal Partnership to advocate for the renewal of aging postwar, concrete apartment towers in Canada.

“These buildings are an asset, not a liability,” he said.

“Millions of people live in these buildings. More people in Toronto live in apartment buildings than live in single-family homes.”

While newer buildings are often better ventilated and include central cooling, older apartments were often not built to withstand today’s intense summer heat.
While newer buildings are typically better ventilated and include central cooling, older apartments were often not built to withstand today’s intense summer heat. (Evan Mitsui/CBC)

Instead of tearing down older apartment buildings that weren’t designed to endure extreme heat and other aspects of climate change, Stewart’s mission is to salvage them from ruin so that they can last another 50 to 100 years. 

While he said it’s not going to happen overnight, Stewart points to success stories, like a new project currently under construction in Toronto’s Oakwood Village neighbourhood.

It’s a retrofit of a seniors housing complex run by St. Hilda’s Towers Foundation, a private, not-for-profit charity. Three towers, built in the 1970s, ’80s and ’90s, and the 474 units inside, are being transformed.

The project will reduce the building’s energy use while updating it with new central heating and cooling systems and individual heat exchangers in each unit. Stewart said rent for tenants will not increase.

An apartment building in northwest Toronto that's undergoing construction.
Retrofits for older, privately owned buildings, such as this one in northwest Toronto, often come with a cost — higher rent for new tenants, and months of construction noise and disturbances for residents who don’t want to give up their affordable apartments. (Evan Mitsui/CBC)

“[The units] were in a deep state of disrepair. They couldn’t lease them out and there wasn’t funding available to fix them at the time,” Stewart said.

By partnering with the city and with funding from the federal government and other agencies, Stewart’s firm was able to help come up with a solution.

While he said much of the sustainable, energy-efficient retrofit innovation in Canada is happening with the support of public funding, his hope is that these projects will lead to solutions for the private market.

“There’s a lot of people looking at doing this, and more will come. But we need to accelerate it and ramp it up.”

Research, including a 2013 U.S. study and the B.C. coroner’s investigation into the 2021 heat dome, has shown that air conditioning can save lives, but simply installing more of them isn’t a sustainable solution to heat. 

That’s why climate resiliency experts are calling for solutions that address the bigger picture — more efficiently designed, climate-friendly buildings and better use of tree canopy and the natural environment to help cool cities.

But many who represent the private rental sector are hesitant. 

“Almost all who provide rental housing want their tenants to be comfortable,” said John Dickie, president of the Canadian Federation of Apartment Associations. 

But he said renovating old rental buildings is expensive, and that without more incentives and government support, that cost would only lead to higher rents when Canada is already dealing with a housing crisis. 

“Our view is that we are providing standard rental housing,” Dickie said. “We are not health agencies. We are not social service agencies. That’s not our expertise. That’s not what we signed up to do.”

‘If someone is too poor to buy an air conditioner, let social assistance give them an extra amount of money — two hundred, three hundred bucks — to buy an air conditioner.” 

Tony Irwin, the president of the Federation of Rental-Housing Providers of Ontario, said it’s often impossible to renovate old buildings to be heat-resilient without dislocating tenants.

Instead, he said, some owners have been installing cool common areas or encouraging tenants to go to public facilities when it gets too hot.

Bojana Nakic, 21, says her bedroom is the hottest one in her parents’ Etobicoke apartment. (Evan Mitsui/CBC)
Bojana Nakic, 21, says her bedroom is the hottest one in her parents’ Etobicoke apartment.

NOWHERE TO GO

Even when landlords do update and retrofit aging buildings, long-term tenants can be left in the lurch. 

In the case of Stewart’s St. Hilda’s seniors complex project, the renovations were organized in such a way that no tenants had to be evicted. 

But in other cases, tenants say future-focused retrofits on their corporate-owned buildings are making life worse for the people who live there now.

Gordana Jankovic opens the door to her apartment from her balcony.
Gordana Jankovic said a large tree used to shade her balcony from the sun, but it was recently chopped down. (Evan Mitsui/CBC)

In one of the city’s aging apartment towers in the Etobicoke area of Toronto, Bojana Nakic and her family say updates to make their building more energy-efficient have left them living with oppressive heat in their fourth-floor apartment.

“We’ve definitely had ideas of wanting to leave, but the problem is money is the object,” Nakic said. 

Nakic, 21, has lived in the two-bedroom apartment with her parents for 15 years. She says it was a comfortable and affordable home until recently, but now her family is enduring its first summer without AC. 

In previous years, they used window-mounted air conditioning units to keep cool on hot days, but new building management sent out notices informing tenants they’re no longer allowed to use them. 

When the first heat wave of 2022 hit, Nakic said it was stifling inside. Since then, she says, they’ve had several days when their apartment reached 28 C or hotter.

A hole in protective plastic coating taped over a window.Bojana Nakic, pictured on June 13, 2022, looks out her bedroom apartment window. A hole was made in protective plastic coating taped over her window to allow some fresh air to circulate as construction progresses on the building.
Bojana Nakic, pictured on June 13, 2022, looks out her bedroom apartment window. A hole was made in protective plastic coating taped over her window to allow some fresh air to circulate as construction progresses on the building. (Evan Mitsui/CBC)

“I have a pretty big fan in my room, but that only does so much. It kind of only redistributes the air,” she said.

Gordana Jankovic, Nakic’s mom, said the heat is unbearable. She has diabetes, which makes her more vulnerable to it.

“It’s really hard to sleep,” Jankovic said.

A new, more environmentally friendly central heating and cooling system is now up and running and tenants have been offered free AC for the remainder of summer 2022 at no additional cost. 

But Nakic worries that if they sign a new contract, they’ll end up paying more than they can afford down the road for the extra cost of electricity, and won’t be able to revert to using other kinds of AC in their apartment unit.

As legacy tenants they pay $1,300 a month, all amenities included, compared to the going rate for a fully renovated two-bedroom apartment in their building, which costs at least $1,000 more.

Bojana Nakic and her mom Gordana Jankovic are seated on a sofa.
Bojana Nakic, left, and her mom, Gordana Jankovic say they’ve thought about leaving but can’t find anywhere else affordable to rent. (Evan Mitsui/CBC)

Jankovic said hot days would be more manageable if she could open up the doors and windows for air circulation, but that would mean spending her day sweeping up construction debris from the ongoing work outside the building.

Nakic said they’re hoping to ride out the summer by buying fans and portable air conditioners, but she worries about how they’ll deal with future heat waves.

“The thing is, you have to be here, because where else are you going to go? Everything costs way too much,” Nakic said.

Resilience planner Sharon Lam remains optimistic about the opportunities to address climate change and its impacts on Canadian families like her own. (Evan Mitsui/CBC)
Resilience planner Sharon Lam remains optimistic about the opportunities to address climate change and its impacts on Canadian families like her own.

PLANNING FOR THE FUTURE

That’s why many are calling on Canada’s major cities to do more to tackle climate change without eliminating the precious affordable housing that already exists.

Beyond climate-friendly building retrofits, resilience planner Sharon Lam said infrastructure changes must also extend outdoors into shared spaces.

She said instead of installing more air conditioning units, mitigating heat should include sustainable initiatives like planting trees, more equitable distribution of green space and improving access to natural assets like Toronto’s river valleys and urban forests.

CBC journalist Jaela Bernstien (left) interviews Sharon Lam about her first-hand experience on the front lines of urban heat and climate change.
CBC journalist Jaela Bernstien, left, interviews Sharon Lam about her first-hand experience on the front lines of urban heat and climate change. (Evan Mitsui/CBC)

Global warming has already reached about 1.2 C above pre-industrial levels and it’s on a pathway to surpass the 1.5 C threshold — a scenario that climate modelling and projections show will lead to catastrophic consequences.

While Lam is worried about the future for Canadians in cities, she’s also optimistic. 

“Climate change is one of the greatest challenges of our time, but also one of the greatest opportunities to create more sustainable, healthy and resilient communities for all, including families like mine.”

CBC News

Reporting: Jaela Bernstien • Editing: Andre Mayer and Mary Vallis • Photos: Evan Mitsui • Design and development: Andrew McManus, Dwight Friesen, CBC News Labs