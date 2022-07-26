The block of 50-year-old apartment towers in North York, Ont., where Sharon Lam grew up is showing its age. Paint is peeling off the sides of the buildings and the balconies are rusted.

“When I think of these buildings, I am actually very anxious,” she said.

The sun beats down on Lam’s face as she stands in a treeless, tidily mowed park and looks up at the block of 12-storey concrete towers surrounding it.

“When these buildings can no longer hold up, what will happen to these families? With climate change and more frequent and intense extreme heat events, how [will] families continue to endure?”

