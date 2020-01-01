Tracking the coronavirus Stay informed with the latest data on the number of COVID-19 cases. While the numbers can tell you a lot about the coronavirus, the case numbers only tell part of the story. Areas that test a high number of people will ultimately detect more cases than those that are not doing as much testing. There may also be surges in the number of cases when there are a high number of tests done in a short time frame. The same is true for Canada's provinces and territories. Different rates in testing and changes in how regions are recording results can result in higher numbers for some regions over others. Canada Total confirmed cases Global Total confirmed cases Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Canada by province and territory View as chart View as table Skip map of Canada Province Cases Deaths

Cumulative numbers show the total number of people that have tested positive for COVID-19 and give a sense of how far the epidemic has progressed. The chart does not include people who are infected but have a) not been tested (many provinces don't allow all people with symptoms to be tested, and some infected people are asymptomatic) or are b) awaiting test results that can take days. That means the actual number of infections may be much larger. The chart does include people who have recovered and are no longer infected. Note that sudden changes may reflect a change in the amount of testing or reporting rather than a change in the actual number of cases.

Daily numbers give a sense of whether the number of new infections is growing and how quickly. When experts talk about using physical distancing to "flatten the curve" and keep the strain on the health-care system manageable, this is the curve they're talking about. However, there are a few days between each of the following: infection, the onset of symptoms, testing, and test results, meaning that the numbers typically reflect new infections a couple of weeks earlier. Here, too, a sudden jump in numbers may reflect a change in who's allowed to be tested, how many people are tested, and how they're reported. For example, in Quebec, the government started reporting cases after one positive test instead of requiring further verification, resulting in a big jump in cases on March 23.

